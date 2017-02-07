The federal government plans to give Bombardier $372 million in loans, according to a source who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the matter.

Several cabinet ministers including Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have scheduled a news conference at a Bombardier facility in Montreal at 6:30 p.m. ET to make the announcement.

Last October, Bains had said that the federal government wanted to invest in Bombardier — comments that came after the Montreal-based company requested $1 billion in federal funding.

"We want to be a partner, we are at the table, we want to find a solution," Bains said at the time. "It's not a matter of if, but how we want to make the investment."

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne will also be in attendance.

Bombardier has been appealing for $1 billion US in federal assistance since late 2015.