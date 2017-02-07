The federal government plans to give Bombardier $372 million in loans, according to a source who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the matter.

Several cabinet ministers including Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have scheduled a news conference at a Bombardier facility in Montreal at 6:30 p.m. ET to make the announcement.

Last October, Bains had said that the federal government wanted to invest in Bombardier — comments that came after the Montreal-based company requested $1 billion in federal funding.

"We want to be a partner, we are at the table, we want to find a solution," Bains said at the time. "It's not a matter of if, but how we want to make the investment."

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne will also be in attendance.

Bombardier has been appealing for $1 billion US in federal assistance since late 2015.

CSeries CS100

Bombardier's CS100 model is shown in the company's hangar in Mirabel, Que. The federal government is making an announcement Tuesday night about funding for the company. (Rebecca Ugolini/CBC)

