The City of Boucherville, located on Montreal's South Shore, has lifted a boil-water advisory that has been in place since earlier this week.

On Saturday, city officials said the latest water sample test results show there is no risk in consuming tap water.

The boil-water advisory was put in place on Thursday after the presence of E. coli bacteria was detected in the water network.

More than 40,000 residents were affected by the advisory.