Some residents in the Montreal borough of Hochelaga-Maisonneuve have to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

The boil-water advisory, issued Friday afternoon after a water main break, affects people who live withn the following perimeter.

All homes and businesses north of Sherbrooke Street East, until the borough of Anjou.

All homes and businesses east of Joseph-A.- Rodier Street, until the municipality of Montreal East.

Water should be boiled for one minute before:

Drinking it.

Preparing baby bottles or baby food.

Washing raw food, such as fruits and vegetables.

Making ice cubes.

Rinsing your mouth or brushing your teeth.

It's not necessary to boil tap water if it's for washing dishes, doing laundry or taking baths or showers.

The borough will advise people when the advisory is lifted via its Facebook page.