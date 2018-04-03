Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Vaudreuil-Dorion

A broken water main has forced the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion just west of Montreal to shut off water service to the area served by the Hardwood well.

The city expects water to be restored by dinnertime Tuesday, but a precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued for residents of the following streets and municipal addresses:

Boulay (6155, 6156, 6160, 6164, 6168, 6171 and 6172).

Bourque (5145, 5149, 5153, 5157 and 5159).

Collins (1016, 1019 and 1020).

Harwood Road (5129 and 5130).

Humphrys (5109, 5110, 5111, 5117, 5119, 5120, 5122, 5125 and 5126).

Janson (5180, 5184 and 5188).

Moffat (5100, 5104 and 5108).

d'Alstonvale (2950, 3014, 3044, 3045, 3047, 3049, 3175, 3193, 3197 and 3211).

des Pinsons (3208).

Radisson (5102, 5105, 5106, 5113, 5116, 5117, 5124, 5128, 5129, 5132, 5133, 5136, 5137, 5140, 5141, 5148, 5156, 5160, 5161, 5164, 5168, 5169, 5172, 5173, 5176, 5177, 5181, 5185, 5189, 5192 and 5197).

Séguin (4480, 4490, 4500, 4511, 5204, 5208, 5212, 5213, 5217, 5221, 5225, 5229, 5233, 5234 and 5236).

Residents in the affected areas are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it, until further notice.