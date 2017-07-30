The driver of an all-terrain vehicle came across a body at the foot of the Mont-Saint-Hilaire in the Montérégie region Saturday morning.

The man found the body at about 7:30 a.m. in a wooded area near the corner of Rouillard and Authier roads, about half a kilometre down the road from the Collège Saint-Hilaire private high school. Rouillard Road is a dead end, stopping at the mountain.

Police say they aren't sure how long the body was there. It bore signs of violence, so they are investigating it as a possible homicide.

The investigation was handed over by the Richelieu Saint-Laurent regional police to Quebec's provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit.

The SQ said Sunday it hadn't yet been able to identify the man and would be carrying out an autopsy of his body.