Montreal police say a body has been found in a vacant lot on Beaudry Street, just below Sherbrooke Street East.

Police haven't yet been able to identify the victim's age or sex, adding that it seems as though the body has been there for several days.

A passerby called 911 around 2:15 p.m. Monday to report a body lying in the lot.

Police are calling it a "suspicious death," noting that "elements discovered on the scene" lead them to believe the death might not be due to natural causes.

The Montreal police's major crimes unit is leading the investigation.