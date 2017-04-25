The indoor lineup for this summer's Festival International de Jazz de Montreal is out, and the only question is where to begin.

Bob Dylan is clearly the biggest name playing the festival's 38th edition. The 75-year-old folk-rock legend and Nobel laureate will play the Bell Centre June 30, accompanied by his band.

King Crimson, The Four Tops and The O'Jays, The Harlem Gospel Choir, Ravi Coltrane, Feist with Charlotte Day Wilson, Lizz Wright,The Bad Plus, Buika and Tanya Tagaq are just a few of the other acts headlining the festival.

All in all, artists from 17 countries and all musical genres will take the stage at 11 indoor venues between June 28 and July 8.

The outdoor concert lineup will be unveiled May 30.

For the full indoor lineup, visit the festival's website.

55 years since Dylan's first Montreal shows

Dylan's concert will come 55 years after his first shows in Montreal in 1962, when he played four nights at the PotPourri Club on Stanley Street — for which the budding bard reportedly received $125.

Dylan extended his stay in Montreal to play a July 2 set at the Finjan Club on Victoria Street.

A recording of that set captured the emerging star playing 11 tracks, including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "The Death of Emmett Till."