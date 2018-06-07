Boarded-up windows for G7 become works of art in Quebec City
Shopkeepers try creative ways to keep the peace during G7 protests
Shop owners have covered their storefront windows with plywood to limit any damage that could come of the planned protests against this week's G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Que.
Colourful canvases cover the plywood at Galerie Zen, an art gallery on Saint-Jean Street.
Owner Esther Garneau hopes the murals, with their messages of peace and love, will sway protesters and help keep the mood cheerful and festive.
Trust a gallery to know how to de-uglify plywood-covered windows. The McDonald’s down the street remains unprotected. <a href="https://t.co/YOzVAaDNZg">pic.twitter.com/YOzVAaDNZg</a>—@CBC_Hayward
"I think art is good energy and good protection," said Garneau.
Flashbacks to 2001
The Ninkasi Bar, also located on Saint-Jean Street, followed the city's recommendations and dismantled its sidewalk patio.
In its place, a staff member painted bright orange letters over a white backdrop, indicating the bar was a "festive, neutral zone."
General manager Caroline Marois said her staff wanted to distance themselves from the massive security operation underway just a few streets away, at Quebec City's Convention Centre.
"In all the chaos going on, we wanted to show a protest is first and foremost a human gathering," said Marois, who worked in a Quebec City bar in 2001 during the tumultuous Summit of the Americas.
She said beyond the images of violent clashes between police and protesters that are still vivid in the public's mind 17 years later, she also recalls people just wanting a place to rest and have a snack.
"I remember the peaceful gatherings — protesters just sitting together in the street. There was something inspiring to see these young people involved in a cause," Marois said.
Local shops quickly ran out of basics like water bottles in 2001, she said, which is why she stocked up on supplies for this weekend.
City promises rapid compensation
Quebec Mayor Régis Labeaume provided business owners with last-minute information at a Thursday afternoon meeting.
He promised 75 per cent of the costs for any damages caused to windows and storefronts would be reimbursed by the city within 10 days.
The city is instructing merchants to call the Ministry of Public Security, at 3-1-1-, as soon as possible so any damage can be evaluated.