The Blue line extension cometh — Quebec will make it official Monday
Project has been in the works for what seems like forever
The Quebec government is expected to officially announce the extension of the Montreal Metro's Blue line on Monday, Radio-Canada has learned.
In its recent budget, the Quebec government set aside $365 million to help plan the project.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be at the announcement, but likely will not reveal how much money Ottawa will contribute to the project.
The extension would see five stops added to the Blue line to reach Anjou in the city's east end.
Time had been running out for the province to make the announcement — Quebec has several properties on reserve for expropriation along Jean-Talon Street, between Pie-IX and des Galeries d'Anjou boulevards, but that reserve expires this month and cannot be renewed.
The last of the Metro's four lines to be built, when it first opened in 1986 the Blue line consisted only of five stations — Saint-Michel, Fabre, d'Iberville, Jean-Talon and de Castelnau.
The other seven stations were up and running by 1988.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.