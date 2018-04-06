The Blue line extension cometh — Quebec will make it official Monday

The Quebec government is expected to officially announce the extension of the Montreal Metro's Blue line on Monday, Radio-Canada has learned.

In its recent budget, the Quebec government set aside $365 million to help plan the project.

The estimated total cost is $3.9 billion. The province is depending on the federal government to cover part of that amount.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be at the announcement, but likely will not reveal how much money Ottawa will contribute to the project.

The extension would see five stops added to the Blue line to reach Anjou in the city's east end.

Time had been running out for the province to make the announcement — Quebec has several properties on reserve for expropriation along Jean-Talon Street, between Pie-IX and des Galeries d'Anjou boulevards, but that reserve expires this month and cannot be renewed.

The last of the Metro's four lines to be built, when it first opened in 1986 the Blue line consisted only of five stations — Saint-Michel, Fabre, d'Iberville, Jean-Talon and de Castelnau.

The other seven stations were up and running by 1988.