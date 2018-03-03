The head of the Bloc Québécois, Martine Ouellet, will make an announcement later today amid a growing revolt over her leadership within the sovereigntist party.

Senior party officials are meeting this morning in Montreal. Ouellet is expected to address the media shortly afterward, according to Radio-Canada.

On Friday, 21 former Bloc MPs — including ex-leader Gilles Duceppe — signed an open letter calling on Ouellet to step down.

"Ouellet weakened the voice of Quebec in Ottawa at the very moment that it needs a strong voice," the letter said.

Earlier in the week, seven of the 10 current Bloc MPs left the caucus, complaining of Ouellet's intransigent leadership style. They now sit under the banner of the Groupe parlementaire québécois, or Quebec parliamentary group.

Ouellet herself does not have a seat in the House of Commons. After taking over the Bloc's leadership last year, she left the Parti Québécois and now sits as an independent in the provincial legislature.