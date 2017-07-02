A large crowd dressed in black gathered Sunday afternoon on the apartment building steps of Pierre Coriolan, a 58-year-old black man who was fatally shot by Montreal police this week.

Following the vigil, the crowd of hundreds marched along Ste-Catherine Street and members of the groups ended up on one of the stages at the Jazz Festival at Places des Arts. It then made a stop at Montreal police's headquarters on St-Urbain Street.

The demonstration comes just days after police were called to Coriolan's apartment on the corner of Robillard and St-André streets at around 7 p.m. last Tuesday. Neighbours said a man was destroying items in his home.

#BlackLivesMatter protest has now moved in front of #spvm HQ #manifencours pic.twitter.com/oqp9Q8wESn — @simon_nak

When police arrived, they said he confronted them with a screwdriver in each hand.

The fact that Coriolan was black raised immediate concern among activists earlier this week, who fear racial profiling could have to do with how officers respond when people of colour are in distress.

'They can't de-escalate'

#BlackLivesMatter protesters take stage of #FIJM chanting "jazz is black" pic.twitter.com/XhP4utJVzX — @simon_nak

The vigil was organized by groups advocating against racism and police brutality, including Black Lives Matter, Montréal Noir and Hoodstock.

They are asking police to name the officer who shot Coriolan and to collect and publish data on police interventions involving racialized people.

They also want health and social services to better serve the black community and to look into questions of institutionalized racism. They say police shouldn't be at the frontline when it comes to responding to people in mental distress.

"They can't de-escalate," said Montreal activist Robin Maynard.

Maynard said the use of a stun gun and plastic bullets by police against Coriolan "shows they don't value the lives of black people."

Prominent activists from Toronto, including Desmond Cole and the city's Black Lives Matter faction, also attended the vigil.