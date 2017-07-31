The rescue of three survivors from a boat that capsized in rough waters while on the way to a wedding on Quebec's Lower North Shore last Thursday was "pure chance," says one of the men who found them.

Two Blanc-Sablon residents died in the incident and the three others were rescued after spending more than three hours in the cold waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Jean-Denis Raçicot and a colleague happened to be in the area taking water samples, and thinking better of it.

The water was rough and they were considering calling it a day, but decided to keep going.

Moments later, they saw something through the rolling, three-metre waves.

"We said, 'Is that somebody?' So we went over in their direction to pick them up," Raçicot said.

They found two women in the water, one still alive and the other already dead. They secured the deceased woman and got the survivor on board their Zodiac.

Vieux-Fort is roughly 1,100 kilometers northeast of Quebec City. (Google Maps)

They then called Coast Guard for help and activated the emergency locator beacon, and went looking for others.

"We found the other survivor after she screamed — if she hadn't, I don't think we would have seen her," Raçicot said.

All three were wearing lifejackets, he said.

'Maybe there's a reason we were there'

Both survivors were suffering advanced hypothermia and were losing their motor skills, which made getting them aboard difficult, Raçicot said.

Raçicot and his colleague wrapped the two survivors in sleeping bags to keep them warm and agonized over what to do next, knowing there were others still in the water.

They decided to head for Vieux-Fort, the closest town about 20 kilometres away on the coast.

"It was pure chance that we were passing by there … It was lucky we were navigating those waters given the conditions there," he said.

"Maybe there's a reason we were there."

Fisherman Reiss Bilodeau and his brother helped rescue one of the survivors. (Reiss Bilodeau)

Fisherman Reiss Bilodeau, who together with his brother helped rescue the third survivor, said there would have been five dead that day if it weren't for Raçicot and his colleague.

"There would have been no survivors if the Zodiac didn't happen to pass by, the call wouldn't have came through," he said.

Bilodeau said it was hard to see anything given the waves and wind, but they managed to see the third survivor, a man, waving his arm.

"The guy waving was hanging onto the tail of the motor for dear life," he said. "We were able to get close enough to him and chuck a rope to him and advised him to wrap the rope around his arm and we pulled him to our boat."

Capsized boat not fit for high seas

Bilodeau told CBC News that the boat the five were travelling in wasn't built for the kind of waters it was facing.

The 16-foot open boat was built for lakes and calm waters, Bilodeau said, not the challenges of Old Fort Bay.

He described the seas as between two and three metres, with winds of around 20 knot winds, when he and his brother arrived on the scene.

"The conditions were too dangerous," he told CBC News. "The size of the boat they used was too small and it was overweight. They took the wrong decision and it was the wrong day."

Barrette Maurice and Mary Ann Letto died after the boat capsized. (Facebook)

The boat's 51-year-old owner, crab fisherman Barrette Maurice, died along with 52-year-old Blanc-Sablon resident Mary Ann Letto.

They and the three survivors were on their way to a wedding in Saint-Augustine, which Bilodeau said would have taken about two-and-a-half hours in the kind of boat they were using.