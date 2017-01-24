A 45-year-old man is recovering after he was shot by a police officer in Blainville Monday night.

According to Quebec's police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, the man walked into a Familiprix pharmacy armed with an X-Acto knife and a firearm, which was later determined to be fake.

He pointed the fake gun at a customer and ordered them to leave, says the province's independent investigations bureau (BEI).

He then took a female employee hostage, the BEI says. She sustained minor injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, one of the officers shot the man. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was brought to hospital.

The Sûreté du Québec is providing two forensic identification technicians to assist with the investigation. Eight of the BEI's own investigators have been assigned to the case.

The BEI, which probes deaths or serious injuries involving police, is asking anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them via their website.