Blade Runner 2049 is being screened at Montreal's independent Festival du nouveau cinéma tonight.

The film, a follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1982 original, stars Ryan Gosling and premiered in Los Angeles.

Quebec director Denis Villeneuve pushed hard for the film to be brought to his home province.

The Festival du nouveau cinéma is the only film festival in the world that was granted authorization to screen the highly anticipated movie.

Here's the red carpet crowd for #BladeRunner2049 Montreal premiere. Festival Nouveau Cinema is the only fest the gets to screen it. pic.twitter.com/Z8LjsljztH — @SaraKingAbadi

Dozens of fans gathered at Théâtre Maisonneuve to watch the Hollywood celebrities pass by.

Villeneuve was on the red carpet, and told CBC that he was thrilled to be able to bring the production home to Quebec.

'The festival is very close to my heart' says Denis Villeneuve0:34

Many people crowded the Place des Arts atrium trying to catch of glimpse of the Quebec director and any Hollywood stars who might be in attendance.

The atrium was packed with people trying to get a glimpse of the red carpet. (CBC)

It's the biggest opening night Claude Chamberlan has programmed since he co-founded the Festival du nouveau cinéma 46 years ago.

Denis Villeneuve (R) posed with festival director Claude Chamberlan (L) on the red carpet. (CBC)

While celebrities like Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford were absent from the red carpet at Place des Arts, many fans told CBC they were happy just to see Villeneuve.