It's being called revolutionary, and hundreds of black Montrealers couldn't wait another day to see Black Panther.

They organized private screenings, snatched up all movie theatres tickets and are even organizing flash mobs as a way to celebrate the movie hitting screens Thursday evening.

"Just having this is something to celebrate. To see that representation is very important and so empowering," said Leah McFly, a dancer and choreographer who choreographed a flash mob at downtown's Scotiabank Theatre for Friday at 7 p.m. — just before the previews start.

Starring Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther and directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed), it's the first film in the Marvel Universe to feature black actors, be helmed by a black director and be set in a (fictional) African country, Wakanda.

"I like the fact that it is an unconquered African nation, which is such an amazing and powerful image that we never see, especially in mainstream Hollywood," said Lateef Martin, an illustrator and co-writer of the Z'Isle Comic Book series.

"It's a huge, epic, beautiful community that is the most technologically advanced society in the world," he said on CBC Radio's Daybreak.

Kym Ferguson, who organized the flash mob, has high hopes for the big premiere.

"I've been following it to the tee and the designer actually took a lot of inspiration from African clothing and tribes and the people there. So they did a lot of research," he said, adding that he's thrilled to see local black community groups set up initiatives.

American actor Chadwick Boseman stars as the Black Panther, the young king of Wakanda. (Marvel)

Some students from McGill University gathered Thursday evening for their own private screening as part of Black History Month.

They bought out all the seats at downtown's Scotiabank Theatre.

"I originally come from Ghana, and thinking about how Africans in general are portrayed in media...I love the fact that there's emphasis that Wakanda hasn't been colonized," said Andreann Asibey, president of the McGill University Black Student Network.

"It's just really great showing that black people are multi-faceted and we're not just one-dimensional and we can do many different things. The film breaks so many stereotypes."

Some even dressed up for the evening.

I’m at an advance screening of @theblackpanther organized my @bsnmcgill. Did a live hit for @cbcHomerun, you could feel the excitement. Here are just some of the #Afrocentric looks fans are serving at Scotiabank Theatre in downtown #Montreal pic.twitter.com/KLroNCNsbl — @MFundira

Some hope Black Panther will be the film that brings about change in Hollywood and its audiences.

"The fact that we have a mostly black cast with a mostly black crew, it opens doors because as cool as this is, this is still a product that is white-owned. So its open doors for black-owned and black-created content," Martin said.

"It's causing a hype so obviously it's already going to start making changes and hopefully we could start seeing more of this," McFly said.

Many of this weekend's screenings in Montreal are already sold out.