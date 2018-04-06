Skip to Main Content
Alexandre Bissonnette watched videos of mass murders before Quebec City mosque attack, court learns

Notifications

Breaking

Alexandre Bissonnette watched videos of mass murders before Quebec City mosque attack, court learns

The man convicted of killing six people inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017 spent hours watching videos and researching mass murders in the weeks before he gunned down the worshippers.

28-year-old spent several weeks searching online massacres before killing 6 men in January 2017

Julia Page · CBC News ·
This was the scene inside of the Quebec City mosque where Alexandre Bissonnette's attack occurred, two days after the shooting. (Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)

The man convicted of killing six people inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017 spent hours searching online for videos and references to mass murders in the weeks before he gunned down the worshippers.

Alexandre Bissonnette also entered online search terms for mass murderer Dylann Roof 201 times between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 29, 2017 — the day of the attack.

One week before the mosque attack, Bissonnette watched a video montage of the 1989 massacre at Montreal's École Polytechnique, retracing the steps of Marc Lépine as he killed 14 women at the engineering school.

These elements of proof emerged at a court hearing Friday.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty March 28 to six counts of first-degree murder, changing an earlier plea. He also apologized to victims and survivors, saying he was deeply sorry for the pain he caused and was ashamed of his actions.

A media consortium, which includes seven different corporations, including the CBC, is requesting that security camera footage captured at the mosque on the night of the attack be released.

The Crown is opposing this motion and has asked that the video remain under a strict publication ban.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of worshippers at a Quebec City mosque in January 2017. (Facebook)

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques is expected to present the video during the sentencing hearing for Bissonnette next week.

At the hearing Friday before Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot to determine whether the ban would be lifted, around a dozen people, including survivors of the attack, sat in the audience.

Some were visibly disturbed by the possibility the video could be made public.

The president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, Boufeldja Benabdallah, testified that simply discussing the possibility that that might happen had revived tensions and frustrations at the mosque.
An ambulance is parked at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Jan. 29, 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, pleaded guilty last month to the first-degree murders of six men in that attack. (Mathieu Belanger/Reuters)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us