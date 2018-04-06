Alexandre Bissonnette watched videos of mass murders before Quebec City mosque attack, court learns

The man convicted of killing six people inside a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 29, 2017 spent hours searching online for videos and references to mass murders in the weeks before he gunned down the worshippers.

Alexandre Bissonnette also entered online search terms for mass murderer Dylann Roof 201 times between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 29, 2017 — the day of the attack.

One week before the mosque attack, Bissonnette watched a video montage of the 1989 massacre at Montreal's École Polytechnique, retracing the steps of Marc Lépine as he killed 14 women at the engineering school.

These elements of proof emerged at a court hearing Friday.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty March 28 to six counts of first-degree murder, changing an earlier plea. He also apologized to victims and survivors, saying he was deeply sorry for the pain he caused and was ashamed of his actions.

A media consortium, which includes seven different corporations, including the CBC, is requesting that security camera footage captured at the mosque on the night of the attack be released.

The Crown is opposing this motion and has asked that the video remain under a strict publication ban.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, has pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of worshippers at a Quebec City mosque in January 2017. (Facebook)

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques is expected to present the video during the sentencing hearing for Bissonnette next week.

At the hearing Friday before Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot to determine whether the ban would be lifted, around a dozen people, including survivors of the attack, sat in the audience.

Some were visibly disturbed by the possibility the video could be made public.