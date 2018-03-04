One Bishop's University student is dead and another one is injured after an accident overnight Friday in the Dominican Republic.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death and the injury to another Canadian.

However, details surrounding the death of Ben Houtman are scarce.

He was part of a group of 30 students from the university who went on vacation near Santo Domingo.

The trip was not organized by the university, but Bishop's has sent its dean of student affairs, Stine Linden-Andersen, to the Dominican Republic to provide support to the students.

"Our priority, naturally at the outset is to be supportive to his parents, family and our students," Bishop's principal Michael Goldbloom told CBC.

"The reality is for most young people, this may be their first experience with someone that they know dying," he added.

The university will be offering psychological services to its students.

Houtman had been a student at the university since 2014 and was from Vancouver.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Brendan Sutton said that support is available to families through the Canadian consulate based in Santo Domingo.