Biodôme animals pack up bags for temporary move to make room for renos

Now that the long-planned renovations at the Biodôme are set to begin, many of the residents of one of Montreal's most popular museums are on the move.

Montreal's city council approved plans to start the renovations during Monday night's council meeting.

The majority of the Biodôme's 4,500 animals will stay in the city for the duration of the work, which is set to last until next summer.

Accounting for the time it will take to reintegrate the animals, the city estimates the Biodôme will only reopen in September. (Radio-Canada/Martin Thibault)

The museum's directors say the locations are scattered throughout the city — some will take up residence at a facility on a university campus, others will be housed at a greenhouse at the Botanical Garden.

For the most part, those locations are being kept under wraps to thwart the animals' admirers from trying to catch a glimpse of them in their temporary homes.

Employees will be visiting them regularly to make sure they're OK.

The caiman is heading to Hamilton and will probably be replaced by another. (Radio-Canada/Martin Thibault)

It will be a "major challenge," said Emiko Wong, a Biodôme veterinarian.

Not all the animals will be staying close to home — the caiman is going to a Hamilton zoo, the lynx to Saskatoon and some fish will be headed for Quebec City.

Most of the beloved penguins will stay in Montreal, in a refrigerated room built especially for them in the Biodôme's basement.

Five are being sent to the Calgary Zoo. Wong will accompany them, ice packs in tow, in case the temperature in their crate gets to be too uncomfortable, she said.

Two of the older penguins won't make the trip back, Wong explained. The plan is to ask Calgary for young penguins in exchange, trading animals in a similar way to how sports teams trade players.

The majority of the Biodôme's 4,500 animals will stay in the city for the duration of the work. (Radio-Canada/Martin Thibault)

The renovation, dubbed "Migration 2.0," includes plans to construct new walkways and a mezzanine, renovate the cafeteria and modify infrastructure in some of the exhibits.

The Biodôme opened in 1992, inside the building that served as the velodrome during the 1976 Olympics. The city believes that after 25 years, the renovations are necessary to keep drawing visitors to the museum.

The $25-million renovation is slated to wrap up by next June, but accounting for the time it will take to reintegrate the animals and get everything up and running again, the city estimates the Biodôme will only reopen in September.