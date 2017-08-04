Former chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and professional wrestler Billy Two Rivers has reached an agreement in principle to settle a lawsuit against Van Morrison and Universal Music Group.

Morrison had been using an image of Two Rivers fighting in a wrestling match for the cover of his new album, Roll with the Punches, as well as using the image to promote this fall's tour. The album is due to be released on Sept. 22.

Two Rivers claims the photo was used without his permission. His lawyer, New York-based Michael Graif, said that Two Rivers was never even asked about the photo.

"The parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle the case and have put the litigation on hold to work out the details," Graif said in an interview with CBC News on Friday.

"The process, all in all, up until now has taken about one week. I'm not really at liberty to disclose the details so all I can say is that it's in all parties' interest to reach an amicable resolution and avoid litigation," he said.

Graif says once the settlement details are finalized, the lawsuit can be formally dismissed.

It's unclear if the photo of Two Rivers will continue to be used in connection with the album.

Two Rivers wrestled around the world, including in the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan, during the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and was renowned for his Mohawk hairstyle.

After he retired from wrestling, Two Rivers was a member of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake in several capacities, and and was elected chief in the 1990s. He was a band council member during the Oka crisis in 1990.