Police in Terrebonne, Quebec are investigating a robbery at a billiard hall that left an employee in a state of shock.

Thieves entered the Salon De Billard Le Major around 4:30 a.m., breaking through the wall from the vacant building next door, police said.

Once inside they tied up a 56-year-old female janitor in a bathroom and stole an unknown amount of cash from a safe.

Around 5:15 a.m., the victim was able to contact police. The two suspects were dressed in black and wore hoods. There was no sign they carried weapons, police said.

The victim was not hurt but suffered emotional shock and was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and gathering forensic evidence from the scene.