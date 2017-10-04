Former U.S. president Bill Clinton continues his visit to Canada today with a stop in Montreal.

He will take part in a conversation with former prime minister Jean Chrétien on the state of the Canada-U.S. relationship. The event is sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council and is taking place at Montreal's Palais des congrès.

Follow a live blog of the Clinton-Chrétien discussion here starting shortly before 5 p.m. The CBC's Kalina Laframboise will have live updates here. You can also follow her on Twitter.

Clinton was in Toronto on Tuesday night where he accepted an honorary doctorate from Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University.

The university said in a news release that Clinton spoke about the state of global politics in his convocation address, saying people don't take the time to reach out and really see each other.

Earlier this week, former U.S. president Bill Clinton spoke in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

He called this the "culture of encounter" and asked people to choose between that and the "culture of resentment" that he says is dominating politics these days.

Clinton also participated in a discussion about leadership with former New Brunswick premier, Canadian ambassador to Washington, and university alumnus Frank McKenna.