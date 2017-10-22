While Quebec's new law prohibiting face coverings has been widely condemned as an attack on religious minorities, there is also a quiet and steady growth of support for it within Quebec.

Before Bill 62 passed at the National Assembly earlier this week, a poll suggested an overwhelming majority of Quebecers were behind it.

Eighty-seven per cent of Quebec respondents surveyed by the Angus Reid Institute in early October said they support the bill, while six out of 10 Quebecers "strongly support" it.

The analysis found the law didn't sit as well with anglophones and respondents under the age of 35, it still maintained majority support across all age demographics.

The legislation, which effectively forces Muslim women to remove the burqa or niqab while receiving public services, comes down to what one Sainte-Hyacinthe resident describes as a matter of both safety and respect.

"I think it is a question of security," Pierrette Delande said. "I think we should be able to see the face of the person we're talking to."

Under the new law, civil servants — including doctors, teachers and daycare employees — as well as those receiving a service are banned from covering their faces.

This also applies to municipal services, including taking public transit — a recent amendment that has led to confusion and protests in Montreal.

A distinct identity at play

Chedly Belkhodja, a professor and principal at the School of Community and Public Affairs at Concordia University in Montreal, said the law enjoys widespread backing because it plays to the province's deep-seated identity issues.

"I think Quebec has a distinct identity, Quebec has a history, a past where there was a sense that Quebec was always under the threat of a majority," he said.

"So Quebec as a minority in English Canada is trying to protect some common values, some common narratives."

Danielle André, right, fully supports Quebec's new religious neutrality law. (CBC)

While language has long been at the forefront of that identity, the gradual separation of church and state is also a pillar of modern of Quebec society.

The challenge — which has been repeatedly addressed in the last 10 years in the political sphere from the landmark Bouchard-Taylor report to the Parti Quebecois' failed Charter of Values — is balancing secularism with religious freedom.

The slow but steady adoption of religious neutrality as a key part of Quebec identity is one of the reasons why Quebecer Danielle André is so adamantly against covering anyone's face.

"It may sound a bit rash, but if I went to their country, if I had a big crucifix hanging from my neck, I don't think I would be welcome," said André, who called the legislation a "good thing."

"When in Rome, do as the Romans do."

Key election issue

With a provincial election less than a year away, the balance of accommodations for minorities and secularism is still at the forefront of the debate.

The Angus Reid analysis also found that one in five Quebecers said Bill 62 would be "one of the most important factors" when it comes to choosing which party to support.

While civil rights groups and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre have condemned the legislation, opposition parties have also criticized Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard for not taking it further.

Couillard's Liberals, who hold a majority in the National Assembly, all voted for the bill, while members of the Parti Quebecois and the Coalition Avenir Quebec voted against it.

"In a way it was a bill that was promised and it's been around for awhile and maybe it just plays out also for the Liberals to respond to a promise they made almost two years ago," said Belkhodja.