Until recently, the longest bike ride Jérôme Pilette had ever been on was 40 kilometres. Now he's cycling 11,000 kilometres to Argentina to tackle his 15-year struggle with depression.

Right now, he's in Tampico, Mexico. He describes the city, nestled against the Gulf of Mexico, as authentic, with beautiful weather and good food. But it wasn't where he expected to end up when he decided he needed to address his mental health.

"I really wanted something extreme to break the pattern of depression, which was coming back year after year," Pilette said.

At first, he planned to walk all the way from Montreal down to Argentina, but ultimately decided to do something more "reasonable."

So Pilette packed up his bike and set out from his parents' home in Mascouche, aiming for Tierra del Fuego — the very southern tip of the continent.

A learning experience

"I have to discipline myself at times," he said. "My plan was to start with shorter days and then increase the distance day after day. And of course, I got excited and got exhausted within the first 10, 12 days."

But before long he adjusted and made his way across the American border and through the United States.

It was in Kentucky that Pilette took his first detour, after he heard that Hurricane Harvey had hit Houston. He'd heard the damage was extensive.

"Houston was on my route before. I just decided that when I would get there, I would find a place to see if I could help," he said.

Pilette planned to be there for 10 days. He ended up staying in Texas for four months, helping to repair flooded houses. In a process he called "muck and guck," Pilette removed drywall, scrubbed out mould, and sprayed what was left with a mould-killing solution.

"It's tedious, but an extremely important part of the process," he explained. "It will ensure that mould doesn't come back in homes and people will be able to live in a place that's fine."

By the time he finally hit the road again, his French-Canadian accent was twinged with Texas twang. "I kind of picked up accents from a little bit of everywhere," he admitted, laughing.

The journey south

When he got to the Mexican border, the immigration office was closed — but the man at the border simply waved him through anyway. So he rolled into the country, and made his way down to Tampico, where CBC's Daybreak caught up with him.

He admits it can be a bit of a solitary trip, especially after having stayed in one place for so long.

"I made a lot of friends in Texas volunteering, but when I'm on the move it's different," he said. "I'm only in a place for two, three days at the most. But I've had a lot of people hosting me, helping me — giving me food, or even money."

Overall, Pilette estimates he's about a quarter of the way to his goal, Tierra del Fuego. After a week or two in Mexico, he said he planned to move on to Guatemala, and continue his journey south. While he doesn't know the exact route yet, he plans to follow the Pacific Ocean, riding along the coast.

Once he comes back to Quebec, Pilette said he'd like to get involved with helping others with depression. But for now, he wants to focus on one thing and follow it through: getting as far as his wheels can take him.