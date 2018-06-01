Tour la Nuit, Tour de l'Île cycling events add to list of weekend road closures

Another weekend, another slew of highway closures. Added into the mix this week is the Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Île events, which will make navigating the city streets tough, too.

Oh, and don't forget about the whole Camillien-Houde Way thing, which starts Saturday.

Let's get down to business. Here's what's off-limits.

Tour la Nuit

Tour la Nuit, which is Friday, is a 23-kilometre route that starts on Parc Avenue at 8:15 p.m. and ends at Jeanne-Mance Park around 9:30 p.m.

The road closures start as of 6:30 p.m. Here's a list of what's closed and for how long.

The route map is as follows:

(Vélo Québec)

Tour de l'Île

​Tour de l'Île is Sunday morning and the length of the route varies, but all events start on Parc Avenue and end at Jeanne-Mance Park.

There will be road closures for that event in a number of boroughs, from Ville-Marie in the west all the way out to Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles. The restrictions start at 8:30 a.m. The full list can be found here.

Not mentioned on that list is the impact on the Jacques Cartier Bridge — Exit 82 off Highway 132 West to access the bridge and the Longueuil Metro station will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In fact, authorities are advising motorists to avoid that bridge completely and take the Champlain Bridge instead.

Here's another route map, in case you are curious (if you're very curious, you can see a bigger version of the map here):

(Vélo Québec)

Turcot Interchange closures

The ramp from Highway 20 East to the Décarie (Highway 15 North).

Access to the Ville-Marie Expressway eastbound from Highway 20 East and Highway 15 South.

The ramp from the Décarie southbound to Highway 20 West.

Access to Highway 20 West from Highway 15 North.

The Ville-Marie/Highway 20 westbound, from Exit 5 (Robert-Bourassa Boulevard/Champlain Bridge) until the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard entrance.

The Rose-de-Lima entrance to the Ville-Marie, Glen Road/De Courcelle Street between St-Jacques and Ste-Catherine streets and Notre-Dame Street between Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road will all be closed starting Friday 10 p.m.

La Fontaine Tunnel

Highway 25 North between Exit 90 to Highway 20 West/Highway 132 and the Souligny Avenue entrance, closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday.

Champlain Bridge

Highway 10 East between Exit 53 (toward Longueuil, La Prairie or the U.S. border) will be closed until the next entrance to the highway.

The Marie-Victorin Boulevard access points to Highway 10 East are also off-limits. Both closures start at 10 p.m. Friday.

Highway 13/40 interchange

Highway 40 East will be closed between Exit 60, toward Trudeau airport, Highway 13 and downtown Montreal, and the next entrance at 11:59 p.m.

The highways should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.