A magician who performed at a school in Laval, Que., last October has launched a lawsuit after he says children crushed and killed his dog, who performed in part of his act.

Domenico Gatto has been performing as "Domagie" for almost 30 years. When his Yorkshire Terrier, Bijou, was a puppy, he started training it to be part of his act.

For the last seven and a half years, his routine included transforming three doves into Bijou. Gatto estimates Bijou performed in nearly 1,000 shows.

But the dog wasn't only a partner in magic — it was part of the family. Gatto and his wife have no children. Bijou accompanied them on camping and boating trips.

"Everybody that knew us, knew Bijou," he said.

Domenico Gatto performs with his dog, Bijou, before Bijou died in 2016. (Domenico Gatto)

Last Halloween, Gatto was performing at Socrates-Demosthenes School in Laval. He says after his act, he was trying to pack up his things. He'd asked the students for some space, but according to Gatto, they joined him on stage and parent volunteers and teachers did not intervene.

"At numerous times I told them, please move back, it's dangerous, I need the privacy, I need the space," he said.

Bijou was in a plastic travelling carrier.

Gatto overheard children talking, saying the dog didn't seem like a real dog. He responded that yes, it was a real dog, but wondered why they'd think it wasn't.

He called the dog and got no response. He picked up the dog's carrier and carried it to a private spot. He called Bijou again, but the dog made no noise.

"I pulled the dog out. There was a lot of blood coming from the box, onto the cloth inside... and also dripping all over the floor. So when I saw that, and when the teachers saw that, we were in shock," he said.

He realized shortly afterward Bijou had died.

Magician Domenico Gatto poses with his deceased dog, Bijou. (Domenico Gatto)

Magician claims parents weren't attentive

Gatto admits he didn't see exactly what happened, but he believes Bijou got squished when one of the kids fell on the semi-rigid crate.

"I asked the kids not to come closer to the box. I think the parents should have involved themselves a little more," he said. "I was alone in front of 150 kids and I couldn't have my eyes everywhere."

The school is run by the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal. In a statement, it denies Gatto's claims and stands by its position that it is not responsible for the dog's death.

The statement said the school wasn't aware the dog had died until a month after the performance.

Devastating loss

Gatto says that's not true, and says losing eight-year-old Bijou was devastating for him and his wife.

"We're suffering, crying every day like I am right now," he said through tears. "People that know us know that these animals are not animals, they're like kids for us, and they're with us everywhere we go."

Though he says it's not about money, Gatto is suing the school for $15,000. The Hellenic Community says its insurance company offered a settlement, which the magician refused.