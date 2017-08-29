One of America's most wanted criminals was apprehended in Montreal last week by two bicycle-mounted police officers patrolling a path in the city's Saint-Laurent borough.

Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, 35, was caught Aug. 23 near the Bois-Franc train station after attempting to flee the officers, one of whom got off his bike and chased the suspect down on foot.

The officers had suspected Sychanta and a second man of possessing drugs.

After being apprehended, police say, Sychanta gave the officers fake U.S. identification, but fingerprinting later revealed a different identity.

"Luckily, with the identification we were able to locate a man that was wanted for three years," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

May face extradition

Sychanta was on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's list of 10 most wanted criminals.

The most-wanted list states Sychanta was born in Laos and was first indicted in 2005 in Michigan.

It says he evaded capture and continued to supervise a drug-smuggling organization based near Windsor, Ont.

Sychanta appeared in a Montreal court last Thursday, where he was charged with possession, obstructing the work of a peace officer and using a forged document.

He has now been transferred to the OPP and may face extradition to the U.S.