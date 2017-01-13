About 60 firefighters were called to put out a fire at a Quebec City shopping mall this morning.

Flames were coming out of a vent for the kitchen range hood at Beyrouth Cité restaurant, at the Place de Cité mall on Laurier Boulevard, when firefighters arrived.

Thick smoke pervaded the restaurant then spread to neighbouring businesses.

The fire is now out and the smoke is being allowed to dissipate.

Police are on site to direct traffic in the area.

The mall does not normally open to the public until 9:30 a.m.