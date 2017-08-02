The mayor of Inukjuak, a village of 1,800 people in Quebec's far north, says he's concerned no arrests have been made following the death of a local teenager.

Bethany Nastapoka Epoo's body was found 11 days ago, less than 250 metres from her home. Police are treating the death as a homicide. She was 14 years old.

Inukjuak Mayor Pauloosie Kasudluak says in that time, the provincial police detectives have come and gone, leaving people in the area concerned the killer is still among them.

No one has been arrested.

"People are worried, knowing something had happened in the community, and the person who did it might still be here," Kasudluak told CBC News.

Death leaves lasting impression on community

Nastapoka Epoo's funeral was held in a local church on Monday. Kasudluak said people from other communities came to commemorate her life.

He said even though the sun is setting late in the summer, parents have been keeping their children home since Nastapoka Epoo's death.

"In the evening, there were a lot of people going out before it happened, and after that in the evening, it's more quiet," Kasudluak said.

Provincial police say they're waiting for lab results in the investigation. The local police, the Kativik Regional police, are patrolling the town in the meantime.