Victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest want publication ban on their identities lifted

Four victims of disgraced ski coach Bertrand Charest are asking the Quebec Superior Court to lift the publication ban on their names.

In court documents obtained by the CBC, the four women, who Charest sexually assaulted in the 1990s, say they want speak publicly to help other victims, and that going public will help their own healing process.

They are planning to hold a news conference next week to advocate for the creation of a program that would prevent abuse in sports.

Quebec Court Judge Michel Bellehumeur requested the ban not long after the trial began in March 2015, a customary practice in sexual assault cases.

Charest was convicted of 37 out of 57 charges related to sexual assault of young athletes in prison in a Saint-Jérôme court last June.

A judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison last December. He is appealing both the conviction and the sentence.