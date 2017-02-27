A trial is expected to begin in Saint-Jérôme, Que., this morning in a case some call the worst scandal in Canadian sports history.

Bertrand Charest, once considered one of Canada's top ski coaches, is facing 57 charges including the alleged sexual assault of at least a dozen girls and young women.

Charest is also facing charges of breach of trust. The 51-year-old is expected to change lawyers for the fourth time this morning before the first witnesses are called.

The case is being heard by Quebec Court Judge Sylvain Lépine.

The alleged victims ranged in age from 12 to 19. The alleged sexual assaults took place between 1991 and 1998 at Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, as well as in Whistler, B.C., France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.

Charest was arrested two years ago when an alleged victim came forward.

Alpine Canada won't comment on the case, but in a written statement said it has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards inappropriate conduct by employees, and that "any form of criminal behaviour by any coach is required to be immediately reported to the appropriate law enforcement authorities."

Alpine Canada has said it contacted the RCMP in 1998 about sexual abuse complaints against Charest.

The organization said it opened its own investigation early in 1998 and then told Charest he was being removed as a coach.

Alpine Canada maintains it was not aware of the results of any RCMP investigation.

Alleged victims and others within the sporting world have criticized Alpine Canada for not doing more to protect athletes.