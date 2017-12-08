This morning, former national ski coach Bertrand Charest, who has been convicted of 37 charges related to the sexual assault of some of his young athletes, will be sentenced.

Charest was found guilty in June of 37 charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation, for the abuse of athletes he coached between 1991 and 1998.

The nine victims who came forward were all girls and young women between the ages of 12 and 19.

The maximum sentence for his crimes is 14 years in prison.

The Crown is seeking a 12-year sentence, arguing that it is appropriate given the number of victims, their ages and the fact that he got a 15-year-old girl pregnant, leading her to have an abortion.

Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral is asking for a lighter sentence of between four and six years, because his client has no criminal record and has not re-offended.

During a sentencing hearing last month, Charest wept as he read a letter addressed to the women, who he acknowledged by name but did not refer to as victims.

While he apologized to them for what they went though, he never admitted to committing any crimes.

Charest is appealing his conviction, and admitting to the crimes could affect his chances of getting a new trial.