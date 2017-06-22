The judge in the sexual assault trial of former Canadian women's ski coach Bertrand Charest is expected to issue his decision today.

Quebec Court Judge Sylvain Lépine received the closing arguments from the Crown and defence in writing on May 24 and his ruling was expected on June 22.

Charest is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust in connection with 12 complainants, who were between the ages of 12 and 19 during the 1990s when the incidents are said to have occurred.

The women claim Charest abused them when he was their coach, before and during his stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred at Mont-Tremblant, north of Montreal, as well as in Whistler, B.C., France, Austria, New Zealand and the United States.

Several of the complainants testified they had sexual relationships with Charest, with many saying he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he managed.

Some of them said they felt they were in love with Charest at the time but eventually came to believe they had been manipulated.

Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral has said the former coach admitted to having sexual relations with some of his teenaged ski students, but says the sex was consensual.

Reasonable doubt?

In his closing arguments, Cabral questioned the objectivity of the Crown's case, saying it rested more on establishing Bertrand's character type than proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cabral said "a sentiment of vengeance" came through in the testimonies of many of the 12 complainants.

Cabral also highlighted what he said were shortcomings in the evidence presented by the Crown, namely that four of the complainants could not say when the alleged incidents occurred.

The Crown's closing arguments, on the contrary, said its case left no room for reasonable doubt and that Charest is guilty on all charges.

Crown prosecutors Marie-Nathalie Tremblay and Caroline Lafleur said the quality of the complainants' and Crown witnesses' testimonies was "undeniable," as were the similarities in each case.

The Crown also spoke to the vulnerability of adolescents in the face of authority figures, especially coaches, and accused Charest of abusing that trust.

The Crown argued that Charest manipulated that position of authority "for his own ends."

"The accused succeeded in instilling in his team a culture where his actions became normal."