A former assistant ski coach who testified for the defence at Bertrand Charest's sexual assault trial said the ex-ski coach had an "intense'' relationship with his female athletes and sometimes made comments about their bodies.

Alexandre Lussier said hearing the comments made him uncomfortable, but none of Charest's students ever came to him to complain while he travelled with them during the 1995-1996 ski season.

Charest, now 51, is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in connection with 12 alleged victims who were between the ages of 12 and 19.

The alleged victims, now mostly in their 30s, claim he abused them in the 1990s when he was their coach, both before and during his stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Lussier is expected to be the defence team's final witness.