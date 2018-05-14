Firefighters battle major fire in downtown Montreal building, home to Le Devoir
Fire broke out before 5:40 p.m in office building at corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets
A major fire broke out in an office building at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets in downtown Montreal.
The building is home to the offices of the French-language newspaper Le Devoir.
Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen billowing out of the top of the building.
Montreal's fire service declared the fire a four-alarm fire shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The fire broke out sometime before 5:40 p.m.
Firefighters at the scene said they may need to cut the power in the area as they try to put out the flames.
In a tweet, Le Devoir said staff were forced to evacuate because of the fire.
"All the staff are safe and sound," Brian Myles, the editor-in-chief, said in a story posted on Le Devoir's website.
The newspaper said it's too soon to know the extent of the damage.
L’équipe du Devoir a dû évacuer son bureau en raison d’un feu. Nous tentons d’assurer la continuité des opérations.—@LeDevoir