Firefighters battle major fire in downtown Montreal building, home to Le Devoir

A major fire broke out in an office building at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets in downtown Montreal.

The building is home to the offices of the French-language newspaper Le Devoir.

Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen billowing out of the top of the building.

The fire produced huge plumes of smoke in the sky of downtown Montreal. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal's fire service declared the fire a four-alarm fire shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene said they may need to cut the power in the area as they try to put out the flames.

In a tweet, Le Devoir said staff were forced to evacuate because of the fire.

"All the staff are safe and sound," Brian Myles, the editor-in-chief, said in a story posted on Le Devoir's website.

The newspaper said it's too soon to know the extent of the damage.