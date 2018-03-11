Beatrice Madeline Cadrin said she doesn't know how many people would been willing to sacrifice themselves to save others, the way Aymen Derbali did more than a year ago.
That's why Cadrin decided she wanted to do something to show the community's support for the 41-year-old by organizing a benefit concert in his honour.
"[Derbali] even had time to analyze the situation and judge that if the shooter was shooting toward him, he wouldn't be putting anyone else in danger," said Cadrin.
Derbali was hit by seven bullets and is still living in a rehabilitation centre, away from his wife and their three children.
A fundraising campaign organized last year by the Muslim charity Dawanet, based in Toronto, has already raised $400,000 to allow Derbali to buy a wheelchair-adapted home.
Cadrin said she wanted to do something locally, to give citizens the opportunity to show their support.
"Once the home is bought there are still fees and costs that have to be taken into consideration," she said.
Derbali to attend concert
He said the support he's seen pour in from across the country has helped the Muslim community get through a very difficult year.
It will feature performances by students from local music schools, Beethoven's Symphony No.3, as well as the Cathedral's choir.