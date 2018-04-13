Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds inside parked car

A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Beloeil overnight.

At around 10:30 p.m., two men were found with gunshot injuries in a car parked behind Brasserie La Poudrière, a bar on Bernard-Pilon Street.

Police say it appears both men were shot multiple times. They were rushed to hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

A black car at the scene is blocked off by police tape. Provincial police have taken over the investigation.

They are not releasing information about the ages or identities of the victims.