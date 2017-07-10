Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a machete-wielding man was shot dead Sunday at a Sûreté du Québec station near Quebec City.

According to information gathered by the independent investigations bureau (BEI), early in the afternoon a citizen showed up at an SQ station in Pont-Rouge, 45 kilometres west of Quebec City, and made a complaint about another person.

At some point, that person was made aware of the complaint and showed up at the station, allegedly armed with a machete, around 3 p.m.

The 37-year-old man started hitting parked cars with the machete, according to the BEI. Police officers tried to subdue him with pepper spray, but were not successful.

The man then allegedly approached officers with the machete. Police shot at him, but it is unclear how many officers fired their weapons and how many times the man was hit.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Nine BEI investigators were sent to the scene, and will be assisted by two specialists from the Quebec City police force.

Just under two weeks ago, a man holding a screwdriver was fatally shot by police in Montreal's Gay Village. The BEI is also handling the investigation into that incident.