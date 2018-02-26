Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after Montreal police opened fire on a suspect in the West Island overnight.

The suspect was shot in the parking lot of Galerie des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, then reportedly crashed a car into police cruisers there before driving off.

The suspect reportedly took off in a vehicle, heading westbound on Highway 40. Police pursued the vehicle, which took an abrupt turn to head the other direction, eastbound on the highway.

The suspect vehicle again collided with a number of police cruisers, and the suspect was arrested a short time afterward. Both Montreal and Quebec provincial police participated in the chase.

The suspect was struck when police fired at him, but his injuries are not life-threatening. (Radio-Canada)

The suspect was shot at least once, but was not seriously injured. Some police officers were also injured during the intervention. They are recovering.

Highway 40 eastbound is closed between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and Sainte-Marie Road to allow the BEI to investigate.