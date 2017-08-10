Quebec's independent investigations bureau is looking into the fatal police shooting of a knife-wielding man Thursday in Saint-Georges de Beauce, south of Quebec City.

Provincial police told the BEI that the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. when a Sûreté du Québec officer responded to a call about a man in crisis who was standing in the middle of a road.

The officer activated his squad car lights by accident, which caused the man to panic and run.

The officer gave chase and the two ended up in a parking lot, where the man turned on the officer and attacked him with a knife.

Suffering an unspecified wound, the officer pulled out his service revolver and shot the man, who was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Eight BEI investigators are on their way to the scene to examine the SQ's version of events.

Montreal police will assist the BEI in its investigation.

The BEI was established to independently investigate all cases in which a police officer discharges his or her firearm, resulting in civilian injury or death.