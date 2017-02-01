Quebec's independent police investigation bureau (BEI) is looking into the death of a 25-year-old man in Montreal's east end during a police operation Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at an apartment building on L'Authion Avenue in the Mercier–​Hochelaga–​Maisonneuve borough around 7 a.m.

A spokesman for the BEI, which investigates deaths or serious injuries involving police, said the man jumped from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment while Montreal police were acting on a search warrant.

"When the police officers opened the door, there was one of the civilians there that rushed to the balcony, where he jumped down," Martin Bonin-Charron said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries, Bonin-Charron said.

The BEI has 15 investigators on the case, along with two forensic technicians from Quebec's provincial police.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the BEI with any information related to the incident.