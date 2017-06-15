Investigators from Quebec's independent investigations bureau (BEI) are in northern Quebec after police opened fire on a man in Inukjuak Wednesday.

According to a news release issued by the BEI, around 12:30 p.m. Kativik police received two calls about a man being aggressive toward his family. Soon after, another call came in saying the same man was threatening people with rocks.

When a police officer arrived at the scene, the man emerged from a small cabin, pointing a knife toward his throat.

The officer asked him numerous times to drop the knife, but he refused. The man then picked up a rock and advanced while pointing the knife in the officer's direction, the news release says.

That's when the officer fired his weapon. The man was critically wounded in the incident.

Eight investigators from the BEI, which investigates deaths or serious injuries involving police, are investigating.

They will be assisted by the members of the Sûreté du Québec.

This is the second police shooting in Nunavik in a week — on Saturday, Kativik officers shot and killed 19-year-old Illutak Anautak in Akulivik after he allegedly stabbed five people, killing three of them.