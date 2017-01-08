The town of Cowansville, Que., is taking a slightly different approach when it comes to salting icy roads this season.

In an effort to reduce its ecological footprint, the municipality in the Eastern Townships has added a little beet juice into the mix, which is meant to save money and protect the environment.

"The beet juice is sprayed directly on the salt," said Sylvain Perreault, infrastructure superintendent for the town.

"A portion of the beet is given to the animals. The rest is used to deglaze roads."

By mixing beet juice with ordinary road salt, the municipality uses less total and minimizes the environmental impact.

The beet juice is sprayed directly on the salt to reduce the environmental impact. (Radio-Canada)

Veggie power

Cowansville isn't the first municipality to use beet juice.

Last year, the City of Laval introduced a pilot project involving the extract of white beets in an effort to cut down on the cost of snow removal services and make them more environmentally friendly.

Toronto, Halifax and Saint John, N.B., are also among those who use beets to keep their roads clear.

In total, Cowansville estimates it will use 30 per cent less salt this year as a result of the new method.

The project cost about $20,000 to install the necessary equipment, an investment that they expect to recover in less than two years.

"For the moment, it's very conclusive. Especially in cold weather, we noticed a lot of positive effects, on dirt roads or gravel too," said Perreault.