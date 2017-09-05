A 39-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her two-year-old child in Bécancour, Que., just south of Trois-Rivières.

Marie-Lou Beauchamp-Filion is accused of first-degree murder. (Facebook)

Marie-Lou Beauchamp-Filion broke down in tears during her court appearance Tuesday in Trois-Rivières.

Beauchamp-Filion, who suffered from depression, will remain in custody at the Ste-Thérèse Hospital in Shawinigan.

She is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether she is fit to be tried.

Police found the toddler in a state of respiratory arrest on Friday in a residence on Cyr Street after receiving a call around 9 p.m.

The child was later declared dead at a local hospital.