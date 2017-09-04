A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-year-old child in Bécancour, Que., just south of Trois-Rivières.

The 39-year-old woman is expected to appear in court Tuesday in Trois-Rivières, and could be charged with murder, Quebec provincial police said Sunday.

Police found the toddler in a state of respiratory arrest in a residence on Cyr Street after receiving a call around 9 p.m. on Friday. The child was later declared dead at a local hospital.

"When those kind of situations happen, it's always a very sad situation and sad event," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Ann Mathieu.

The suspect was also found in the building and taken to hospital Friday night. She was initially described by the SQ as an "important witness."