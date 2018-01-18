Beaver Lake's natural skating rink is closed for good. Here it is in all its glory
Since 1930s, it was a key attraction on Mount Royal. Now skating is limited to the refrigerated section
For nearly a century, Beaver Lake was the centre of Mount Royal's winter wonderland.
It was built in the 1930s and immediately became a major draw.
But in recent years, due to increasingly fluctuating temperatures, the ice surface has been closed to skating more often than not.
The lake was only open for 37 days last year, compared to roughly 100 in years past, said Luc Ferrandez, Montreal's executive committee member responsible for large parks.
On Thursday, Ferrandez confirmed the rink is closing for good.
Skaters will still be able to use the smaller, refrigerated rink adjacent to the lake.
Beaver Lake was designed by architect Frederick Todd, who trained under famed architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Olmsted designed Mount Royal park.
The lake was built on an old swamp and named after the beaver dams uncovered during its construction.
The city gave the lake and surrounding area a makeover, which was completed in 2015.
The current Beaver Lake is deeper than the original, which means it needs to be colder for the ice to be solid enough to skate on.
Hélène Panaïoti, a spokesperson for Les Amis de la Montagne, said she's still hopeful the city can find a way to keep the lake open.
Lowering the water level during the winter months is one possibility.