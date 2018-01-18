Beaver Lake's natural skating rink is closed for good. Here it is in all its glory

For nearly a century, Beaver Lake was the centre of Mount Royal's winter wonderland.

It was built in the 1930s and immediately became a major draw.

Horseback riders take a stroll on Mount Royal in the 1920s. (Harry Sutcliffe/McCord Museum) Montrealers not only skated on the lake. They skied around the lake's perimeter, glided the toboggan run and horseback riding on nearby trails.

But in recent years, due to increasingly fluctuating temperatures, the ice surface has been closed to skating more often than not.

The lake was only open for 37 days last year, compared to roughly 100 in years past, said Luc Ferrandez, Montreal's executive committee member responsible for large parks.

The lake was designed by architect Frederick Todd in the 1930s. (Harry Sutcliffe/McCord Museum)

On Thursday, Ferrandez confirmed the rink is closing for good .

Skaters will still be able to use the smaller, refrigerated rink adjacent to the lake.

In its heyday, the lake drew hundreds of skaters to Mount Royal. (Conrad Poirier/Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec )

Beaver Lake was designed by architect Frederick Todd, who trained under famed architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Olmsted designed Mount Royal park.

The lake was built on an old swamp and named after the beaver dams uncovered during its construction.

Skiers are seen here watching skaters enjoy a spin on the lake around 1940. (Harry Sutcliffe/McCord Museum)

The city gave the lake and surrounding area a makeover, which was completed in 2015.

Tobogganing has been a draw on Mount Royal for years. (Wm. Notman & Son/McCord Museum)

The current Beaver Lake is deeper than the original, which means it needs to be colder for the ice to be solid enough to skate on.

A group of women, part of Misses McIntosh Bute House, are seen here skating on Mount Royal in 1873. Beaver Lake hadn't yet been built. (William Notman/McCord Museum)

Hélène Panaïoti, a spokesperson for Les Amis de la Montagne, said she's still hopeful the city can find a way to keep the lake open.

Lowering the water level during the winter months is one possibility.