The Sûreté du Québec are looking for the homeowner of a residence that was engulfed by flames following an explosion on Saturday in Saint-Elzéar, located about 260 kilometres northeast of Montreal in the Beauce region.

Both local firefighters and emergency services from neighbouring communities were called to the scene on du Palais Avenue around 6:45 p.m. It took them about three hours to put out the blaze.

No one was injured but the house is a complete loss.

The family of the residence was not home at the time, and the homeowner has been reported missing.

"We're still searching for the owner of the residence," said Saint-Elzéar Mayor Richard Lehoux.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

An investigation is underway.