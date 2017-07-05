Beaconsfield is getting a $8.2 million boost from the provincial and federal governments to upgrade its aging water system.

Both Quebec and Ottawa are each giving $4.1 million to the West Island city to fund three infrastructure projects, including renovating aqueducts, and replacing drinking water and wastewater pipes.

The city itself is also contributing $4.1 million, bringing the total investment to $12.3 million.

"It's important for the quality of life for residents in Beaconsfield," said Geoff Kelley, the MNA for the area.

With the money, Beaconsfield will replace eight kilometres worth of wastewater pipes and seven kilometres of drinking water pipes.

The funding will cover upcoming renovations and projects carried out last November.