The owner of a West Island seniors home is going back to the drawing board with expansion plans, after neighbours gathered enough signatures to fight a required zoning change.

Shannon Spinsby, the owner of Résidence Willowdale in Beaconsfield, had planned to renovate the property to accommodate 18 residents, nine more than its current capacity.



The property on Beaconsfield Boulevard has been a seniors home for the past 25 years. Spinsby bought it in 2009, drawing up plans to renovate it and expand.

She said she was caught off-guard by the local community's opposition to the renovation.

"We're so small, and nobody ever noticed we were here to begin with," she said. "I was very surprised that people would oppose it."

'Spot-zoning' the concern

The renovations require a zoning change, because the municipality's bylaws allow for a seniors home to be in a residential zone as long as there are no more than nine occupants.

Expanding would require Résidence Willowdale to be zoned as a commercial property, while the surrounding neighbourhood would remain zoned residential.

This home on Beaconsfield Boulevard has been a seniors' residence for 25 years, however, plans to double its capacity raised the ire of neighbours. (Salim Valji/CBC)

The practice, known as spot-zoning, worried neighbour Robert Pentney.

"The issue is not the seniors. The issue is the rezoning from residential to commercial," he said. "If [rezoning] can happen once, it can happen again."

Pentney, who has lived next door to Résidence Willowdale for 16 years, said he had a fine relationship with the previous owners of the home.

"People bought houses here with the idea they were single family dwellings," Pentney said, adding that Résidence Willowdale "is a business next door that's looking to expand."

Pentney helped organize a registry to force a municipal referendum on the proposed expansion, going door-to-door to collect signatures.

He said that the vast majority of people were opposed to the project. In addition to spot-zoning, he said neighbours are concerned about their privacy and traffic increases.

'Good neighbours'

The registry garnered 45 signatures in opposition to the zoning change — nine more than the 36 required.

Rather than hold a costly referendum, Beaconsfield has sent Spinsby back to the drawing board to modify her proposal and try to win public support.

"I'm hoping to convince some of the neighbours that signed the register to reconsider their vote and maybe have a conversation," Spinsby said.



"We're legitimately good neighbours. We're not going to be causing a disturbance."









