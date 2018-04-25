Beaconsfield High School students bring Montreal's history to life

It's an event etched into the city's history: the 1760 capitulation of Montreal to British forces, effectively securing New France for the red coats.

It's a lesson that generations of students have studied from textbooks, but for students in Melanie Schneider's history class, the learning was a little more hands-on.

A group from Beaconsfield High School faced off in the Old Port Wednesday afternoon for a re-enactment of the surrender that sealed the French colony's fate during the Seven Years War.

"When it comes to reading a book, and looking at old pictures and documents, and stories from hundreds of years ago, the kids can't necessarily connect to what's happening," said Schneider.

"So I thought it would be an excellent opportunity to re-enact the capitulation."

With the students dressed in red and blue to represent British and French soldiers, Schneider recapped their lesson and quizzed the group.

She told CBC that it's important to get the kids involved in what they're learning and help them "make it a memory."

"Although technology is important, we've kind of lost the whole opportunity to interact with each other, to communicate with each other, to have debates, to take them on field trips," she said.

Enthusiastic response

This is the first time Schneider has done this field trip, and she says she plans to do it again next year.

Secondary three student Hannah Dixon-Dow said the class was excited to get out and shake things up.

Hannah Dixon-Dow, a student in Schneider's history class, said she enjoyed the interactive element of the field trip. (CBC)

"I think it was really fun that our teacher decided to have us do something more interactive to get to learn about history, and not just sit in a classroom and read all day."

Another student in Schneider's class, Christopher Belenosi, said he'd like to see even more activities like this one, and not just when it comes to learning about history.

"It would make learning so much more fun, and it would make school, just overall, better for us kids. We'd wake up every day wanting to go to school more," he said.