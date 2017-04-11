The city of Beaconsfield has shut down its arena after regular monitoring tests came out positive for legionella contamination.

The arena, located at 1974 City Lane, will be closed until May 23.

"Our condenser was stopped and the refrigeration has been turned off. As a result, we cannot do maintenance on the ice," the city's web site states.

Legionella contamination could lead to legionnaires' disease, which is a bacterial pneumonia that is often spread through valves that contain humidity and vapour, like air conditioners.

The legionella bacterium is often spread through cooling and heating units on the tops of buildings. It occurs when water contaminated with certain bacteria is inhaled into the lungs.

In August 2015, an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the Laurentians cause two deaths and 16 people to fall ill.

The outbreak likely started at a skating arena in Berthierville, Que.